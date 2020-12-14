Georgia Tech quarterback Tucker Gleason in transfer portal

However, the course of his career changed when quarterback Jeff Sims joined the Tech class on the first day of the early signing period in December 2019. Sims won the starting job in the preseason, became entrenched at the position and in the process dimmed Gleason’s prospects to play. Gleason, a freshman, will have four years of eligibility and should be eligible to play at the FBS level starting next season if, as expected, the NCAA grants all athletes one transfer without having to sit out.

The departures of both Gleason and James Graham leave Collins and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude with two scholarship quarterbacks, Sims and Jordan Yates. Tech has one quarterback committed to sign in the early signing period that begins Wednesday (Chayden Peery from Sierra Canyon High in Los Angeles) and also has received a commitment from Creekview High quarterback Brody Rhodes as a preferred walk-on.