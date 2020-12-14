Georgia Tech quarterback Tucker Gleason in transfer portal

After appearing in two games this season, Georgia Tech freshman quarterback Tucker Gleason has put his name into the transfer portal, a person familiar with the decision confirmed Monday.
Gleason was an enthusiastic member of coach Geoff Collins’ 2020 signing class. He was the first prospect to announce his decision to commit to Tech, as a high-school junior in March 2019. He also was an early-enrollee, arriving on campus in January 2020.
A three-star prospect from Florida high-school powerhouse Plant High in Tampa, Fla., Gleason chose Tech over offers from the likes of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, among others. He appeared a strong candidate to quarterback the Yellow Jackets in seasons to come.
However, the course of his career changed when quarterback Jeff Sims joined the Tech class on the first day of the early signing period in December 2019. Sims won the starting job in the preseason, became entrenched at the position and in the process dimmed Gleason’s prospects to play. Gleason, a freshman, will have four years of eligibility and should be eligible to play at the FBS level starting next season if, as expected, the NCAA grants all athletes one transfer without having to sit out.
The departures of both Gleason and James Graham leave Collins and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude with two scholarship quarterbacks, Sims and Jordan Yates. Tech has one quarterback committed to sign in the early signing period that begins Wednesday (Chayden Peery from Sierra Canyon High in Los Angeles) and also has received a commitment from Creekview High quarterback Brody Rhodes as a preferred walk-on.
Gleason became the seventh Tech player known to have entered the portal since the season began. Defensive end Chico Bennett became the eighth with his announcement later Monday.