Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King subject of new children’s book

A native of Longview, Texas, King became a standout quarterback at Longview High School playing for his father and Longview coach John King. Longview won a state title in 2018, the school’s first in 81 years. Haynes then began his college career at Texas A&M, where he spent three seasons and earned an undergraduate degree, playing in 11 games for the Aggies.

King transferred to Tech in January of 2023 and earned the starting quarterback job ahead of the 2023 season. He threw for 2,842 yards and rushed for 737 that year before totaling 2,114 passing yards and 587 rushing yards in 2024. King has totaled 62 touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.

A 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior, King worked on the publishing of the book with his agent Ron Slavin and mother Jodie King, a teacher, who made sure to add detail and historical accuracy to Haynes’ childhood in Longview.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Joshua Nesbitt, a member of Tech’s Hall of Fame, wrote the forward to the book.

“I could not be more excited about the future of Tech football under coach (Brent) Key, with Haynes King leading the offense,” Nesbitt wrote. “I’ve had the opportunity to watch Haynes in several games, and he’s a true warrior. The way he fights for every inch and leads the Jackets is truly remarkable. It’s great to see him carrying on the tradition of outstanding quarterbacks.”

King’s book cost $25. Signed copies of the book cost $50 and a discount code of “Go Jackets!” takes $5 off shipping costs.

Exit 56 has published books featuring the Michigan offensive line, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Minnesota wide receiver Malachi Coleman.