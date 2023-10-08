Georgia Tech pulls off a ‘Miracle in Miami’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It was, without question, a miracle in Miami.

Georgia Tech, down 20-17 in the fourth quarter with no timeouts, got a fumble recovery from Kyle Kennard on its own 26.

Haynes King threw a 30-yard pass to Malik Rutherford to the Miami 44. After King spiked the ball, the sophomore quarterback rolled right to avoid pressure and launched a pass over the Miami secondary into the arms of a streaking Christian Leary.

Leary caught the ball and went into the end zone untouched for a 44-yard touchdown pass with one second left on the clock, leaving nary a soul who wasn’t shocked at what they had just witnessed.

After a failed two-point conversion, an onside kick that rolled out of bounds and a final play that went for naught despite numerous laterals, Tech had won 23-20.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC) rushed the field in jubilation when the final whistle sounded.

Miami’s next-to-last possession ended after a curious decision by the Hurricanes’ coaching staff. On a third-and-10 play from the Tech 30, Miami chose not to take a knee to end the game, but called a running play. Donald Chaney gained 4 yards before he fumbled, and Kennard recovered.

Neither team played inspired football all night until that fateful late play. The teams combined for only three points in the first half, and King and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke combined to throw five interceptions.

King had been held to 77 passing yards on 10 completions before the final drive. Overall, the Jackets were held to 250 yards of offense and committed 10 penalties.

Miami (4-1, 1-1 ACC) racked up 454 yards of offense, but could score only two touchdowns thanks to a better effort from a Tech defense that intercepted three passes, forced a turnover on downs and got a fumble recovery that may change the course of a season.

Now halfway through the regular season, Tech will be off until hosting Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC) on Oct. 21.

Tech started the fourth quarter Saturday with its backs against the wall. But on third down at the 25, Jaylon King jumped a Van Dyke pass and raced 66 yards the other way to the Miami 15. That set up a 27-yard field goal from Aidan Birr that made the score 17-10 with 12:11 to go.

Van Dyke recovered quickly to throw a 57-yard pass to Colbie Young, who slipped at the 3. Henry Parrish ran it from there, making it a 17-17 score with 9:55 left.

Not 90 seconds later, King threw an ill-advised ball deep down the right side of the field that was intercepted easily by James Williams and returned to the Tech 14. Andres Borregales connected on a 39-yard field goal shortly after that to give Miami a 20-17 edge with 6:23 on the clock.

Miami forced a Tech punt after that, then ran the clock out on offense.

The Hurricanes were 7-of-14 on third downs on offense and held the Jackets to 10 first downs on offense.

After a scoreless first quarter, Tech made the night’s first biggest mistake. King scrambled for his life on a third-down play from the Miami 46 and threw an interception to Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, who went out of bounds at his own 35.

But Tech’s defense came to the rescue. Van Dyke threw an ill-advised third-down pass of his own, this one floating into the end zone, where Tech safety LaMiles Brooks was waiting to keep the Hurricanes off the scoreboard.

The Hurricanes got the ball back one last time before halftime and put together a 12-play drive that exhausted the final 1:22 of the half. Borregales’ kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to put Miami up 3-0 going into the break.

Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20

Tech managed only 61 yards of offense, went 2-of-7 on third downs and had just five first downs (two of which came thanks to a Miami penalty).

Miami finally found the end zone at the 6:37 mark of the third quarter. Van Dyke completed a third-down pass in the middle of the field to tight end Riley Williams, who caught the ball at the 15, turned and sprinted into the end zone giving the Hurricanes a 10-0 lead.

The Jackets finally put something together and responded with a touchdown of their own. King’s scramble up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal got Tech back within three at 10-7. The score capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

One play from scrimmage later, Ahmari Harvey read Van Dyke’s throw to the right side and picked off the pass for his first career interception. The sophomore returned it to the 26 setting up the Jackets in prime scoring position.

Jamal Haynes scored on a 4-yard run on the fourth play after that, giving Tech its first lead at 14-10 with 69 seconds left in the period.

That’s where the score stood going into the final 15 minutes.

Van Dyke finished with 281 yards passing. Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo caught 11 passes for 139 yards, and Chaney rushed for 103 yards on 23 carries.