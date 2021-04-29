Georgia Tech projected into NCAA baseball tournament

The Yellow Jackets were tabbed as a No. 3 seed in a regional hosted by Ole Miss, along with No. 2 seed Southern Mississippi and No. 4 seed Connecticut. Ole Miss, which is 28-12 and 15th in RPI, was cast as the tournament’s No. 14 overall seed.

The Jackets are 20-16 after defeating Georgia in Athens on Tuesday, a win that moved them up from No. 59 in RPI to No. 44. In the projection, all 16 teams assigned No. 4 seeds were automatic qualifiers, as were five of the No. 3 seeds, meaning that the Jackets aren’t too far from the bubble as an at-large invitee. (They’re not among Baseball America’s “last four in,” however.)