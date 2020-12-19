Georgia Tech professor advised on hire of ACC commissioner

Cola said that the resumés shared with the search advisory committee were blind with key information redacted so that they couldn’t determine candidates’ identities.

While knowing Phillips only through his credentials, Cola gave his approval of Phillips, whose hire became official on Monday. Cola, a mechanical engineering professor who serves as a liaison between the athletic department and the school’s faculty, believes that his background will be advantageous. Besides having advanced along the college athletics administration track and overseen Northwestern’s athletic department over a highly successful 12-year run, Phillips has also earned a master’s in education and a doctorate in educational administration.

Those credentials, Cola said, give him a background to connect with and command the respect of different groups, including presidents, athletic directors and coaches.

“I think he checks a lot of boxes for being able to bring credentials and experience into relationships,” Cola said.

Two of the significant challenges that Phillips will face will be guiding the ACC through the upcoming change in NCAA rules that will enable athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Another is finding ways to increase revenue from its contract with ESPN.

“I don’t think you need special skills to take on TV and NIL,” Cola said. “I think you need to have a special perspective to take them on, to make sure that they advance the mission of the student-athlete. I have confidence that Jim is the right guy to be able to do that well.”