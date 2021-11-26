Georgia Tech positioned for NCAA Tournament games at home

The Georgia Tech volleyball team will learn its NCAA Tournament fate Sunday night when the tournament selection committee announces the field. The Yellow Jackets close regular-season play Friday against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla.
Tech appears well-positioned to be able to be a host for first- and second-round matches at O’Keefe Gymnasium, which would be a first in team history.
The Yellow Jackets are ranked 14th and are sixth in RPI. Tech is 22-5 and will finish fourth in the ACC regardless of the outcome its game against the Seminoles. Of Tech’s five losses, three were to No. 1 Louisville and No. 3 Pittsburgh and a fourth was to No. 13 UCLA.
For the tournament, the NCAA generally assigns the top 16 teams in the 64-team field to host first- and second-round matches. Being at home would be no small advantage for Tech, where the Jackets routinely have played in front of sellout crowds this season and have won 33 of their past 38 matches, including a sweep of Clemson on Wednesday.
The team will host a watch part Sunday night (fans can reserve their spot here) that starts at 7 p.m. and will include an open practice and an autograph session. The selection show airs on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m.
