Georgia Tech positioned for NCAA Tournament games at home

Tech appears well-positioned to be able to be a host for first- and second-round matches at O’Keefe Gymnasium, which would be a first in team history.

The Yellow Jackets are ranked 14th and are sixth in RPI. Tech is 22-5 and will finish fourth in the ACC regardless of the outcome its game against the Seminoles. Of Tech’s five losses, three were to No. 1 Louisville and No. 3 Pittsburgh and a fourth was to No. 13 UCLA.