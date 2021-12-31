Georgia Tech playing first top-25 matchup since 2012

That drought will end Sunday, when No. 16 Tech plays No. 3 Louisville at McCamish Pavilion in the second ACC game for both teams. The Jackets and Cardinals are two of six ACC games in both the Associated Press and coaches top-25 polls.

The Jackets have already beaten a third-ranked team this season, having upset No. 3 Connecticut Dec. 9 at McCamish. It was Tech’s first win over a team ranked in the top three since defeating No. 2 North Carolina in January 2009.