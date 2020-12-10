X

Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) escapes North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) as he gains yards during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) escapes North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) as he gains yards during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Georgia Tech | 1 hour ago
By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh finally are meeting Thursday night, in a game rescheduled from its Nov. 14 date.

Tech came back from its four-week break to easily defeat Duke, but a week later the Yellow Jackets went to Raleigh and lost to N.C. State. Tech’s offense sputtered in its efforts to score points, putting up 13 despite gaining 397 yards of offense.

Pitt is coming off a bye week and will play its regular-season finale with a winning record or a losing record hanging in the balance. Tech will try to win its fourth game, which would give the Jackets one victory more than they recorded last season, their first with Geoff Collins as coach.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 3-6, 3-5 ACC; Pitt 5-5, 4-5

Television: Fox Sports regional networks will televise the game (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market). Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Abby Labar as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 138/193.

Online: FoxSportsGo.com in the Atlanta market, and WatchESPN.com out of market.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.