Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh: TV, online, radio information

Tech came back from its four-week break to easily defeat Duke, but a week later the Yellow Jackets went to Raleigh and lost to N.C. State. Tech’s offense sputtered in its efforts to score points, putting up 13 despite gaining 397 yards of offense.

Pitt is coming off a bye week and will play its regular-season finale with a winning record or a losing record hanging in the balance. Tech will try to win its fourth game, which would give the Jackets one victory more than they recorded last season, their first with Geoff Collins as coach.