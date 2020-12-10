Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh finally are meeting Thursday night, in a game rescheduled from its Nov. 14 date.
Tech came back from its four-week break to easily defeat Duke, but a week later the Yellow Jackets went to Raleigh and lost to N.C. State. Tech’s offense sputtered in its efforts to score points, putting up 13 despite gaining 397 yards of offense.
Pitt is coming off a bye week and will play its regular-season finale with a winning record or a losing record hanging in the balance. Tech will try to win its fourth game, which would give the Jackets one victory more than they recorded last season, their first with Geoff Collins as coach.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Thursday, Dec. 10
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 3-6, 3-5 ACC; Pitt 5-5, 4-5
Television: Fox Sports regional networks will televise the game (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market). Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Abby Labar as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 138/193.
Online: FoxSportsGo.com in the Atlanta market, and WatchESPN.com out of market.