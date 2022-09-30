Georgia Tech-Pitt: TV, online, radio information

The Geoff Collins Era is over at Georgia Tech, and former Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Brent Key has taken over as interim coach. His push to change the direction of the program – and make his own case for fully succeeding Collins – begins Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
Key sounds like he’s already making some structural changes within the team and how it does its business, but a tall task awaits against the ranked Pitt Panthers. This is the third time in five games that the Jackets will face a team in the Top 25, and it represents another chance to win one of those games after coming up short against Clemson and Ole Miss. The first two were played in Atlanta, but this one is a road game.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 1
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Records: Georgia Tech 1-3 (0-1 ACC); No. 24 Pitt 3-1 (0-0)
Television: ACC Network will televise the game. Wes Durham will handle play-by-play, with Roddy Jones as the analyst and Taylor Price as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 1230 AM/106.3 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 389/SiriusXM app 979.
Online: RamblinWreck.com.
