Georgia Tech-Pitt game moved from Tuesday to Wednesday

Amid two recent postponements of Georgia Tech men’s basketball games, the Yellow Jackets’ home game against Pitt was moved from Tuesday of next week to Wednesday. It is a strong indication that the ACC expects Tech could play the game after being put on pause Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues within the team.
The Tech-Pitt game moves to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be televised on ACC Network. The game time was previously scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. The change in dates is likely to give coach Josh Pastner’s team an extra day to complete COVID-19 protocol. That said, given the number of postponements already in the ACC schedule, it’s hardly guaranteed that the game will be played Wednesday, either.
The announcement was made by the ACC late Thursday afternoon.
Two Tech road games were postponed this week because of COVID-19 issues within the Tech program, at Notre Dame on Wednesday night and at Louisville on Saturday.