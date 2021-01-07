Georgia Tech-Pitt game moved from Tuesday to Wednesday

The Tech-Pitt game moves to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be televised on ACC Network. The game time was previously scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. The change in dates is likely to give coach Josh Pastner’s team an extra day to complete COVID-19 protocol. That said, given the number of postponements already in the ACC schedule, it’s hardly guaranteed that the game will be played Wednesday, either.

The announcement was made by the ACC late Thursday afternoon.