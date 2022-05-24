Georgia Tech pitching falters in ACC Tournament loss to Pitt

No. 7-seed Tech lost 12-6 at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., with the No. 11-seed Panthers blowing the game open with eight runs in the top of the sixth.

With the loss in the first game of pool play, the Jackets are effectively eliminated from the tournament, although they’ll have to stick around for their second pool-play game Thursday morning against No. 2-seed Louisville. In the three-team pool format, the tiebreaker in the event of every team finishing 1-1 (which would be Tech’s best-case scenario at this point) is seeding, and Louisville would win by virtue of being the No. 2 seed in the 12-team tournament. The Panthers and Cardinals will play Wednesday with a spot in the semifinal on the line.