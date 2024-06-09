Georgia Tech picks up trio of commitments

Brice has 87 career catches for 1,404 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Felton, an Eagles Landing Christian Academy senior, is a 6-foot-2, 182-pound senior who is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Indiana and South Florida are among the programs who have reportedly offered Felton a scholarship.

During the 2023 season, Felton made 90 tackles (one for a loss) and five interceptions. He ran for 247 yards and two scores on offense and 31 catches for 489 yards and eight touchdowns.

Roush, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound rising senior at the Wesleyan School, is an unranked prospect. He reportedly has been offered a scholarship from the Air Force Academy, Penn, Wofford and Yale.

Also, a defensive end at Wesleyan, Roush was offered by Tech at the end of May. He had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown as a junior while racking up 43 tackles - 16 for a loss - and six sacks on defense. Roush plays baseball for the Wolves as well.

Brice, Felton and Roush bring Tech’s 2025 recruiting class to nine and that trio joins running back JP Powell (Miller County), defensive back Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins), offensive linemen Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School), defensive lineman Andre Fuller (Grayson) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as future Yellow Jackets.