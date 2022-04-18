Georgia Tech picks up 1,000-yard rusher Dylan McDuffie from Buffalo

McDuffie, who went into the transfer portal on March 31, played last year for new Jackets running backs coach Mike Daniel. In the 2021 season, McDuffie finished with 1,049 rushing yards with four 100-yard rushing games. His rushing total was fourth highest in the MAC and helped earn him third-team All-MAC honors. He reached that mark despite starting only the final six games of the season, beginning the season as a backup. Running with vision and burst, McDuffie also scored 11 rushing touchdowns.

McDuffie, who has two years of eligibility remaining, joins a position that can use his experience. Tech had three scholarship running backs in spring practice and will add freshman Jamie Felix in the summer. He’ll challenge returnee Dontae Smith and fellow transfer Hassan Hall (Louisville) for playing time along with incoming freshman Antonio Martin.