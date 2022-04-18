ajc logo
Georgia Tech picks up 1,000-yard rusher Dylan McDuffie from Buffalo

Fans react to a Georgia Tech touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech has bolstered its running back depth with a 1,000-yard rusher from Buffalo. The Yellow Jackets gained needed depth by adding Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie, who announced his decision to transfer to Tech on Sunday night.

McDuffie, who went into the transfer portal on March 31, played last year for new Jackets running backs coach Mike Daniel. In the 2021 season, McDuffie finished with 1,049 rushing yards with four 100-yard rushing games. His rushing total was fourth highest in the MAC and helped earn him third-team All-MAC honors. He reached that mark despite starting only the final six games of the season, beginning the season as a backup. Running with vision and burst, McDuffie also scored 11 rushing touchdowns.

McDuffie, who has two years of eligibility remaining, joins a position that can use his experience. Tech had three scholarship running backs in spring practice and will add freshman Jamie Felix in the summer. He’ll challenge returnee Dontae Smith and fellow transfer Hassan Hall (Louisville) for playing time along with incoming freshman Antonio Martin.

McDuffie, 6-foot and 207 pounds, announced offers out of the portal from Virginia, Duke and Oklahoma State, among others. It was actually his second time in the portal. McDuffie initially announced his decision to transfer Dec. 31 only to withdraw from the portal at the end of January.

Featured
ajc.com

Credit: CUMULUS

Consortium makes unsolicited offer to buy Atlanta-based Cumulus Media for $1.2 billion
Expansion of GA ports pays dividends to economy, companies, jobs
Georgia candidates raise crush of cash for 2022. It’s ‘just the beginning’
