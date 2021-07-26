Georgia Tech picked to finish sixth in Coastal

The media projection for Georgia Tech’s season is a bit dismal. In a survey of 147 media voters, the Yellow Jackets were picked to finish sixth in the seven-team ACC Coastal Division. The poll was released Monday.
North Carolina was an overwhelming favorite to win the Coastal, with 109 first-place votes, while Clemson was picked by all but one voter to win the Atlantic Division and by 125 voters to win the conference championship. The Tigers have won the ACC for six consecutive seasons.
Tech was picked by four voters to win the Coastal and by one voter to win the conference title.
In coach Geoff Collins’ first two seasons, media accurately projected Tech’s last-place finish in the Coastal in 2019 but underrated the Jackets in 2020, when they were picked to finish 15th (in a one-division format) and ultimately were 11th.