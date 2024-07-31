Georgia Tech picked to finish ninth in ACC preseason poll

Georgia Tech was picked to finish ninth in the ACC in the coming season, according to a preseason poll of 170 media votes.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 7-6 season and 5-3 record in the ACC, a mark which tied them for fourth in the league. Tech did receive one first-place vote in the poll.
Florida State, the defending ACC champions and season-opening opponent for Tech, was picked to win the league.
The Seminoles went 13-1 last season, including 8-0 in conference play, on their way to winning the program’s first ACC championship since 2014. Florida State was predicted as the 2024 ACC champion on 81 ballots.
The 2024 ACC preseason poll was conducted via a vote of a media panel, including those who were credentialed for the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Coming off a 9-4 record last season, which ended with five consecutive wins, including a victory in the Gator Bowl, Clemson garnered 55 first-place votes. Miami totaled 17 first-place votes, while North Carolina State (8), Virginia Tech (5) and California (2) also received multiple first-place votes. Boston College also received one first-place vote.
Florida State led all teams with 2,708 points, while Clemson was second with 2,657 points. Miami placed third with 2,344 points, and N.C. State captured fourth with 2,318 points.
The ACC Championship game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
2024 ACC preseason poll
1. Florida State (81) - 2,708
2. Clemson (55) - 2,657
3. Miami (17) - 2,344
4. N.C. State (8) - 2,318
5. Louisville - 1,984
6. Virginia Tech (5) - 1,968
7. SMU - 1,798
8. North Carolina - 1,712
9. Georgia Tech (1) - 1,539
10. Cal (2) - 1,095
11. Duke - 1,056
12. Syracuse - 1,035
13. Pitt - 1,016
14. Boston College (1) - 890
15. Wake Forest - 784
16. Virginia - 629
17. Stanford - 477
