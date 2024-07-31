Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech picked to finish ninth in ACC preseason poll

Georgia Tech safety LaMiles Brooks (1) is seen working on a drill during the second day of football practice at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech safety LaMiles Brooks (1) is seen working on a drill during the second day of football practice at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
20 minutes ago

Georgia Tech was picked to finish ninth in the ACC in the coming season, according to a preseason poll of 170 media votes.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 7-6 season and 5-3 record in the ACC, a mark which tied them for fourth in the league. Tech did receive one first-place vote in the poll.

Florida State, the defending ACC champions and season-opening opponent for Tech, was picked to win the league.

The Seminoles went 13-1 last season, including 8-0 in conference play, on their way to winning the program’s first ACC championship since 2014. Florida State was predicted as the 2024 ACC champion on 81 ballots.

The 2024 ACC preseason poll was conducted via a vote of a media panel, including those who were credentialed for the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Coming off a 9-4 record last season, which ended with five consecutive wins, including a victory in the Gator Bowl, Clemson garnered 55 first-place votes. Miami totaled 17 first-place votes, while North Carolina State (8), Virginia Tech (5) and California (2) also received multiple first-place votes. Boston College also received one first-place vote.

Florida State led all teams with 2,708 points, while Clemson was second with 2,657 points. Miami placed third with 2,344 points, and N.C. State captured fourth with 2,318 points.

The ACC Championship game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

2024 ACC preseason poll

1. Florida State (81) - 2,708

2. Clemson (55) - 2,657

3. Miami (17) - 2,344

4. N.C. State (8) - 2,318

5. Louisville - 1,984

6. Virginia Tech (5) - 1,968

7. SMU - 1,798

8. North Carolina - 1,712

9. Georgia Tech (1) - 1,539

10. Cal (2) - 1,095

11. Duke - 1,056

12. Syracuse - 1,035

13. Pitt - 1,016

14. Boston College (1) - 890

15. Wake Forest - 784

16. Virginia - 629

17. Stanford - 477

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Reigning ACC champion Florida State is the preseason favorite to win the league's...24m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Clemson's Dabo Swinney isn't big on transfer-portal recruiting. That's at odds with his...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Game-by-game look at Falcons’ 2024 schedule
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New season, new faces does not change Georgia’s defensive ‘standard’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Working with Chris Weinke continues to pay for Georgia Tech quarterbacks
Former Georgia Tech pitcher Doug Creek dies of cancer
Trip home getting closer for Georgia Tech’s Irish punter David Shanahan
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses