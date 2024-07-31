Georgia Tech picked to finish ninth in ACC preseason poll

Georgia Tech was picked to finish ninth in the ACC in the coming season, according to a preseason poll of 170 media votes.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 7-6 season and 5-3 record in the ACC, a mark which tied them for fourth in the league. Tech did receive one first-place vote in the poll.

Florida State, the defending ACC champions and season-opening opponent for Tech, was picked to win the league.