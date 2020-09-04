Georgia Tech picked last in ACC

The projection for Georgia Tech’s season by ACC media members is decidedly dim. In a poll of 134 members released Friday, the Yellow Jackets were picked to finish last in the 15-team league.
It is the second year in a row that Tech has been projected to finish last, although last year, it was in the seven-team Coastal Division. The ACC is playing a one-division format this season and including Notre Dame as the result of the revision of the schedule because of COVID-19.
The preseason projection also gives a clearer picture of the path ahead of the Jackets. Of the top eight teams, Tech will play six of them – No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 4 Louisville, No. 6. Miami, No. 7 Florida State and No. 8 Pitt. On the other hand, the Jackets are also scheduled to play teams 11-14 – in order, N.C. State, Duke, Boston College and Syracuse.
Clemson was the runaway favorite to win its sixth consecutive league championship, receiving 132 out of 134 first-place votes. Notre Dame received the other two first-place votes.
Last year, Tech was not able to rise above its seventh-place projection, finishing in that slot in the Coastal with a 2-6 league record.
Tech did not place any players on the 25-member All-ACC preseason team.
ACC preseason poll
(First-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points)
1. Clemson (132) – 2,008 - also picked to win ACC Championship game
2. Notre Dame (2) – 1,824
3. North Carolina – 1,682
4. Louisville – 1,434
5. Virginia Tech – 1,318
6. Miami – 1,280
7. Florida State – 1,177
8. Pitt – 1,132
9. Virginia – 994
10. Wake Forest – 659
11. NC State – 634
12. Duke – 618
13. Boston College – 532
14. Syracuse – 449
15. Georgia Tech – 339
2020 All-ACC preseason team
(Total votes in parentheses)
Offense
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)
WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)
WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)
AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)
OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)
OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)
OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)
C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)
RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)
Defense
DE – Carlos Basham, Wake Forest (89)
DE – Patrick Jones, Pitt (37)
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)
DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)
LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)
LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)
LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)
CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)
CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)
S – Paris Ford, Pitt (62)
S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)
Special teams
PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)
P – Trenton Gill, NC State (43)
SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)
ACC Player of the Year
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 100
2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 30
3. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina – 1
4. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina – 1
5. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame – 1
6. Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest – 1