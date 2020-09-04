X

Georgia Tech picked last in ACC

Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) eludes a tackle by North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday, November 21, 2019. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 1 hour ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The projection for Georgia Tech’s season by ACC media members is decidedly dim. In a poll of 134 members released Friday, the Yellow Jackets were picked to finish last in the 15-team league.

It is the second year in a row that Tech has been projected to finish last, although last year, it was in the seven-team Coastal Division. The ACC is playing a one-division format this season and including Notre Dame as the result of the revision of the schedule because of COVID-19.

The preseason projection also gives a clearer picture of the path ahead of the Jackets. Of the top eight teams, Tech will play six of them – No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 4 Louisville, No. 6. Miami, No. 7 Florida State and No. 8 Pitt. On the other hand, the Jackets are also scheduled to play teams 11-14 – in order, N.C. State, Duke, Boston College and Syracuse.

Clemson was the runaway favorite to win its sixth consecutive league championship, receiving 132 out of 134 first-place votes. Notre Dame received the other two first-place votes.

Last year, Tech was not able to rise above its seventh-place projection, finishing in that slot in the Coastal with a 2-6 league record.

Tech did not place any players on the 25-member All-ACC preseason team.

ACC preseason poll

(First-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points)

1. Clemson (132) – 2,008 - also picked to win ACC Championship game

2. Notre Dame (2) – 1,824

3. North Carolina – 1,682

4. Louisville – 1,434

5. Virginia Tech – 1,318

6. Miami – 1,280

7. Florida State – 1,177

8. Pitt – 1,132

9. Virginia – 994

10. Wake Forest – 659

11. NC State – 634

12. Duke – 618

13. Boston College – 532

14. Syracuse – 449

15. Georgia Tech – 339

2020 All-ACC preseason team

(Total votes in parentheses)

Offense

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)

AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)

OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)

RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)

Defense

DE – Carlos Basham, Wake Forest (89)

DE – Patrick Jones, Pitt (37)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)

LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)

CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)

S – Paris Ford, Pitt (62)

S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)

Special teams

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P – Trenton Gill, NC State (43)

SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)

ACC Player of the Year

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 100

2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 30

3. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina – 1

4. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina – 1

5. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame – 1

6. Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest – 1

