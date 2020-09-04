Georgia Tech picked last in ACC

It is the second year in a row that Tech has been projected to finish last, although last year, it was in the seven-team Coastal Division. The ACC is playing a one-division format this season and including Notre Dame as the result of the revision of the schedule because of COVID-19.

The preseason projection also gives a clearer picture of the path ahead of the Jackets. Of the top eight teams, Tech will play six of them – No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 4 Louisville, No. 6. Miami, No. 7 Florida State and No. 8 Pitt. On the other hand, the Jackets are also scheduled to play teams 11-14 – in order, N.C. State, Duke, Boston College and Syracuse.