Georgia Tech overwhelms Clemson behind Tonie Morgan

Tech exploded for 51 points in the second half to secure the win, its second in the last three ACC games. Freshman guard Tonie Morgan played all 40 minutes for the first time in her career, finishing with 13 points and a career-high 12 assists against three turnovers. It was also her fourth consecutive game with double-digit scoring.

“The kid plays 40 minutes at the point guard spot,” coach Nell Fortner, speaking of Morgan, told reporters following the game. “That’s not easy for a freshman to do, and lead a team to a win, an ACC win. Really proud of her and the progress she’s making.”