Georgia Tech overwhelms Clemson behind Tonie Morgan

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

The Yellow Jackets hit a season high for points in an 85-74 win over Clemson Thursday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech exploded for 51 points in the second half to secure the win, its second in the last three ACC games. Freshman guard Tonie Morgan played all 40 minutes for the first time in her career, finishing with 13 points and a career-high 12 assists against three turnovers. It was also her fourth consecutive game with double-digit scoring.

“The kid plays 40 minutes at the point guard spot,” coach Nell Fortner, speaking of Morgan, told reporters following the game. “That’s not easy for a freshman to do, and lead a team to a win, an ACC win. Really proud of her and the progress she’s making.”

Guard Cameron Swartz came off the bench to lead the Jackets with a season-high 24 points. Forward Kayla Blackshear added a career-high 19 points with a game-high eight rebounds. Over the past six games, Blackshear is averaging 13 points and 8.3 rebounds per game after averaging 5.1 points and 5.9 rebounds up to that point.

Tech improved to 11-10 overall and 2-8 in the ACC. Clemson (13-9, 4-6) fell to the Jackets for the ninth consecutive game. The Jackets will be off until a Feb. 2 home game with No. 20 N.C. State.

“I know that the win-loss record is what it is; I can’t worry about that,” Fortner said. “I want this team to continue to get better and to continue to grow as a team and as individual players. They are, and I know they are. That’s what keeps everything in perspective.”

