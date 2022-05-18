Georgia Tech advances to NCAA golf finals after tying for regional title

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Beginning the third and final round tied for the lead with the Cowboys at 7 under par, the Jackets and Oklahoma State both finished the third round in 3 under to reach 10 under, 14 shots clear of third-place Ohio State. Tech and Oklahoma State were declared co-champions, making it the fifth tournament victory of the 2021-22 season for the Jackets. Tech will be in the finals for the third consecutive season and the 19th time in the past 24 years.

Ross Steelman was the low scorer for Tech, finishing at 3-under 68 for the round and 6-under 207 for the tournament, good for second place individually. Steelman and teammate Benjamin Reuter provided final-hole dramatics to create the tie with Oklahoma State. With Tech trailing the Cowboys by two shots, both Steelman and Reuter birdied the 18th hole while their Oklahoma State partners both parred the 417-yard par-4, with Steelman rolling in a putt from 20 feet for birdie.