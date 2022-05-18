ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech advances to NCAA golf finals after tying for regional title

Georgia Tech golfer Ross Steelman shot a 4-under 67 in the second round of the NCAA regional in Columbus, Ohio, May 17, 2022. (Ricky Bassman/Georgia Tech Athletics)

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Tech golfer Ross Steelman shot a 4-under 67 in the second round of the NCAA regional in Columbus, Ohio, May 17, 2022. (Ricky Bassman/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

For the 31st time in team history, the Georgia Tech golf team advanced to the NCAA finals. The Yellow Jackets tied for first with Oklahoma State on Wednesday in the 13-team Columbus (Ohio) regional, earning their spot in the 30-team finals in Scottsdale, Ariz., that begins May 27. Tech needed to finish in the top five to advance.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Beginning the third and final round tied for the lead with the Cowboys at 7 under par, the Jackets and Oklahoma State both finished the third round in 3 under to reach 10 under, 14 shots clear of third-place Ohio State. Tech and Oklahoma State were declared co-champions, making it the fifth tournament victory of the 2021-22 season for the Jackets. Tech will be in the finals for the third consecutive season and the 19th time in the past 24 years.

Ross Steelman was the low scorer for Tech, finishing at 3-under 68 for the round and 6-under 207 for the tournament, good for second place individually. Steelman and teammate Benjamin Reuter provided final-hole dramatics to create the tie with Oklahoma State. With Tech trailing the Cowboys by two shots, both Steelman and Reuter birdied the 18th hole while their Oklahoma State partners both parred the 417-yard par-4, with Steelman rolling in a putt from 20 feet for birdie.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Pac-12 scraps football divisions; ACC, SEC might follow
15m ago
Georgia Tech grad Steve Hall has highest ambitions for ultimate disc league
1h ago
Georgia Tech on brink of qualifying for NCAA golf finals
8h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top