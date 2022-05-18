Georgia Tech on brink of qualifying for NCAA golf finals

Going into the round tied for fifth out of 13 teams and 10 strokes behind first-round leader Oklahoma State, the Yellow Jackets put together a team score of 13-under-par 271 to vault into a tie for the lead with the Cowboys. At 7 under for the tournament, the Jackets need to finish in the top five to move onto the finals in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Explore Complete Tech coverage from the AJC

Going into Wednesday’s third and final round, the fifth-place team was East Tennessee State at 8 over, 15 shots back of Tech.