Police investigating fatal shooting at Camp Creek apartment complex
Georgia Tech on brink of qualifying for NCAA golf finals

Georgia Tech golfer Ross Steelman shot a 4-under 67 in the second round of the NCAA regional on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. (Ricky Bassman/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Georgia Tech golf team is positioned well to earn its 31st trip to the NCAA finals and its sixth in nine years after a superior second round at its NCAA regional tournament Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Going into the round tied for fifth out of 13 teams and 10 strokes behind first-round leader Oklahoma State, the Yellow Jackets put together a team score of 13-under-par 271 to vault into a tie for the lead with the Cowboys. At 7 under for the tournament, the Jackets need to finish in the top five to move onto the finals in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Going into Wednesday’s third and final round, the fifth-place team was East Tennessee State at 8 over, 15 shots back of Tech.

Tuesday’s 271 on the par-71 course was its third-lowest score for a round this season. Ross Steelman led the Jackets, shooting a 4-under 67 with the aid of five birdies. Steelman ended the day in second place individually at 3 under, one shot off the lead.

Connor Howe, Christo Lamprecht and Benjamin Reuter all contributed rounds of 3-under 68. If Tech can win the regional, it would be its fifth tournament victory this year.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

