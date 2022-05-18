Georgia Tech on brink of qualifying for NCAA golf finals

The Georgia Tech golf team is positioned well to earn its 31st trip to the NCAA finals and its sixth in nine years after a superior second round at its NCAA regional tournament Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.
Going into the round tied for fifth out of 13 teams and 10 strokes behind first-round leader Oklahoma State, the Yellow Jackets put together a team score of 13-under-par 271 to vault into a tie for the lead with the Cowboys. At 7 under for the tournament, the Jackets need to finish in the top five to move onto the finals in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Going into Wednesday’s third and final round, the fifth-place team was East Tennessee State at 8 over, 15 shots back of Tech.
Tuesday’s 271 on the par-71 course was its third-lowest score for a round this season. Ross Steelman led the Jackets, shooting a 4-under 67 with the aid of five birdies. Steelman ended the day in second place individually at 3 under, one shot off the lead.
Connor Howe, Christo Lamprecht and Benjamin Reuter all contributed rounds of 3-under 68. If Tech can win the regional, it would be its fifth tournament victory this year.
