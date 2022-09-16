Georgia Tech-Ole Miss: TV, online, radio information

Ole Miss is playing its first game against a school from a Power Five conference. The 20th-ranked Rebels have victories against Troy and Central Arkansas.

Tech has a 2-2 record all-time against Ole Miss, with losses in the past two games. The past three meetings were in bowl games (2013, 1971, 1952 seasons). Their only regular-season game was played in October 1946, a 24-7 Tech victory.