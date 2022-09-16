Georgia Tech-Ole Miss: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech will face a ranked team for the second time in the first three weeks of the season when Ole Miss comes to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.
Ole Miss is playing its first game against a school from a Power Five conference. The 20th-ranked Rebels have victories against Troy and Central Arkansas.
Tech has a 2-2 record all-time against Ole Miss, with losses in the past two games. The past three meetings were in bowl games (2013, 1971, 1952 seasons). Their only regular-season game was played in October 1946, a 24-7 Tech victory.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 17
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 1-1; No. 20 Ole Miss 2-0
Television: ABC will televise the game. Dave Pasch will handle play-by-play, with Dusty Dvoracek as the analyst and Tom Luginbill as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 1230 AM/106.3 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 121 or 194/956.
Online: RamblinWreck.com.
