Georgia Tech-Ole Miss: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech plays its first game of the season outside Atlanta and its first against a ranked team. Ole Miss leads the series 3-2, including a 42-0 victory last season at Bobby Dodd Stadium in the game that hastened the end of the tenure of coach Geoff Collins.

Brent Key’s era is off to a 5-5 start, and Saturday’s game provides another opportunity to see where the Yellow Jackets stand in Key’s program rebuild.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

Records: Georgia Tech 1-1, No. 17 Ole Miss 2-0

Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Tom Hart will handle play-by-play, with Jordan Rodgers as the analyst and Cole Cubelic as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 1230 AM/106.3 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 194 (Tech)/81 (Ole Miss).

Online: RamblinWreck.com.