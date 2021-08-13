Georgia Tech offensive line drawn by ‘tighter bond’

Georgia Tech center Mikey Minihan arrived on campus in 2017, making this his fifth season with the Yellow Jackets. This Jackets offensive line is different, he said.
“I will say I feel like this year, the offensive line does have a tighter bond than the ones in the past,” he said. “That just goes to (the fact that) we all hang out together. Even on the weekends and when we’re not in football. We’re friends, and we just have a really tight bond. It’s the closest we’ve been as an offensive line since I’ve been here, I’d like to say.”
Others have made similar assessments of line coach Brent Key’s group. Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said that what was “cool” about the line was that “when you see one of them, you see five of them.” Defensive end Jordan Domineck described the offensive-line unit as “a family.”
Minihan credited right guard Ryan Johnson for bringing the group together, as well as left tackle Devin Cochran, “and I’d like to think that I do, too,” he said. As for what it would mean for the team’s performance on the field, it remains to be seen. But, for a unit that especially depends on trust and connectedness, it likely bodes well.
“We’re all messing around with each other, and it’s a fun time,” Minihan said. “We’re all really close.”