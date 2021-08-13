Georgia Tech offensive line drawn by ‘tighter bond’

“I will say I feel like this year, the offensive line does have a tighter bond than the ones in the past,” he said. “That just goes to (the fact that) we all hang out together. Even on the weekends and when we’re not in football. We’re friends, and we just have a really tight bond. It’s the closest we’ve been as an offensive line since I’ve been here, I’d like to say.”

Others have made similar assessments of line coach Brent Key’s group. Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said that what was “cool” about the line was that “when you see one of them, you see five of them.” Defensive end Jordan Domineck described the offensive-line unit as “a family.”