Georgia Tech not planning to ease nonconference scheduling

Stansbury, though, said he had no plans to reduce the difficulty of the non-conference portion of the schedule. While it would generally ease Tech’s path to a higher win total and a bowl game, its impact would also be felt elsewhere.

“Obviously, we want to balance it out, but at the same time, you also want to have a compelling schedule for your fans,” Stansbury said. “But that’s the balance that you’re looking for, and while we want to definitely make sure that we don’t overschedule, the (league) schedule we’re given is not going to make it any easier.”

Of the ACC’s 14 teams, six will play two power-conference teams in non-conference play this season, including Tech. Of the six, three are playing Notre Dame, which rotates games against the conference.

In 2023, the three scheduled non-conference games are at Ole Miss and home against Bowling Green and Georgia with one slot remaining for an FCS opponent.

