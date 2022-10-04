Georgia Tech needs Charlie Thomas, but targeting penalties are an issue

That being said Key alluded to there being adjustments to how Thomas tackles.

“The coaching and teaching of ways to do things, we work on that every single day,” Key said. “(Assistant coach Jason) Semore is working and drilling things in practice for the safety of Charlie and the safety of those whoever he is playing against, but also yes to increase his availability.”

Key compared his standout senior to a water moccasin, the lethal and aggressive snake fit for Thomas’ style of defense.

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer/AJC

Aside from Thomas’ pure football ability, he is one of the leaders of the team, and his absence is felt. Should Thomas receive another targeting penalty this season, he would be forced to miss the rest of that game and the entire game after that.

He nearly ended up out of the game for a targeting call Saturday, and with the possible increased scrutiny because of his history of calls, Thomas and the Tech coaching staff are going to have to find the balance between being wary and him still playing loose.

Tech will look to build off their great defensive performance against Duke Saturday, with Thomas on the field from the start to the end, hopefully.