Georgia Tech moves up to 15th in AP poll, matching program high

Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points and 16 rebounds in a 50-48 loss to Louisville Jan. 2, 2022 at McCamish Pavilion. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)
Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points and 16 rebounds in a 50-48 loss to Louisville Jan. 2, 2022 at McCamish Pavilion. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Georgia Tech rose to 15th in the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll Monday, tying for the highest ranking that the Yellow Jackets have ever received in that poll.

Tech moved up from 16th after winning its one game of the week, a 67-31 home win over Virginia on Sunday. Tech was previously 15th for three weeks during the 2011-12 season. The Jackets did finish that season 10th in the coaches poll.

Tech is also ranked 19th in the NCAA’s NET ranking.

Tech, now 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the ACC, is in the midst of a stretch of three games in five days. Following the win over Virginia, the Jackets play at Pittsburgh on Tuesday and then will be at home Thursday against Florida State.

The Pitt game is a schedule adjustment after it was originally scheduled for Dec. 30 but had to be postponed because of health and safety protocols within the Panthers program.

