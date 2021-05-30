Georgia Tech moves into tie for 12th at NCAA golf championship

However, Tech’s four scoring players gave up eight shots to par over the back nine, leaving the Jackets at 17-over-par going into the third round on Sunday. The team’s second-round score of 288 tied for the 10th lowest of the day.

Coach Bruce Heppler’s team is in a competitive position in the 30-team field, which will be narrowed down to 15 after Sunday. Tech is tied with Louisville at +17, with Texas Tech and Arkansas are tied for 14th at +20 and Georgia and SMU are tied for 16th at +21.