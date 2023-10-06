Georgia Tech-Miami: TV, online, radio information

This is a game to measure Georgia Tech’s response after one of the worst losses in recent program history.

The Yellow Jackets will try to rebound from their 38-27 home loss to Bowling Green of the MAC, but awaiting is a road game against a ranked Miami team. Tech’s 112th-ranked defense will face a major test against Miami’s 12th-ranked offense.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Records: Georgia Tech 2-3 (1-1 ACC), No. 17 Miami 4-0 (0-0)

Television: ACC Network will televise the game. Wes Durham will handle play-by-play, with Tim Hasselbeck as the analyst and Taylor Tannebaum as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 1230 AM/106.3 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 193 (Tech) and Ch. 84 (Miami).

Online: RamblinWreck.com.