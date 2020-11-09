Georgia Tech-Miami kickoff time set for 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech will play its Nov. 21 game at Miami at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. It will be the second consecutive game that the Yellow Jackets play at night, following their 7 p.m. game this Saturday against Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
It will also be Tech’s second game this season broadcast on the ACC Network. The Jackets played the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium last year also, winning 28-21 in overtime. The repeat visit is due to the ACC’s revision of the schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tech’s game against Pitt will be broadcast on regional sports networks, including Fox Sports South in Atlanta.