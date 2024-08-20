Georgia Tech men’s basketball announces nonconference matchups

West Georgia will receive its inauguration into Division I with its visit to McCamish Pavilion. The Wolves now are competing in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

North Florida (Nov. 10) and Texas Southern (Nov. 12) come to McCamish Pavilion before the Jackets entertain Georgia on Nov. 15 and Cincinnati on Nov. 23. The Bulldogs (20-16) and the Bearcats (22-15) both played in the postseason NIT last season.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

After the Jackets finish the homestand against Charleston Southern (Nov. 27) and Central Arkansas (Nov. 30), they take their first road trip of the season to Oklahoma for a Dec. 3 ACC/SEC Challenge game. The Sooners are one of four teams on the nonconference schedule who won 20 games last season.

Tech will open its ACC schedule the following weekend with an opponent to be determined, then head to Milwaukee to face Northwestern in the MKE Tip-Off at Fiserv Forum. The Wildcats of the Big Ten participated in the NCAA Tournament last season, posting a 22-12 record.

Two more nonconference home games follow against Maryland-Baltimore County (Dec. 18) and Alabama A&M (Dec. 28), sandwiched around a second ACC game that will be played before the Christmas holiday break.

West Georgia, North Florida, Texas Southern, Central Arkansas and UMBC are all first-time opponents for Tech. Tip times and TV coverage, as well as Tech’s ACC schedule, will be announced in the coming weeks.