Georgia Tech men’s basketball announces nonconference matchups

Georgia Tech men’s basketball will open the 2024-25 season Nov. 6 against West Georgia at home, tipping off a nine-game nonconference schedule, the program announced Tuesday.
Tech’s first seven games will be at McCamish Pavilion, including a Dec. 15 contest against Georgia and a Nov. 23 game against Cincinnati.
Tech has not opened a season with as many as seven consecutive home games since 1980-81, the season before it entered the ACC. Including 10 home ACC games, the Yellow Jackets will play a total of 19 regular-season home games, the most for the Jackets since the 2016-17 season, when they played 21 home games, including two in the postseason NIT.
West Georgia will receive its inauguration into Division I with its visit to McCamish Pavilion. The Wolves now are competing in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
North Florida (Nov. 10) and Texas Southern (Nov. 12) come to McCamish Pavilion before the Jackets entertain Georgia on Nov. 15 and Cincinnati on Nov. 23. The Bulldogs (20-16) and the Bearcats (22-15) both played in the postseason NIT last season.
After the Jackets finish the homestand against Charleston Southern (Nov. 27) and Central Arkansas (Nov. 30), they take their first road trip of the season to Oklahoma for a Dec. 3 ACC/SEC Challenge game. The Sooners are one of four teams on the nonconference schedule who won 20 games last season.
Tech will open its ACC schedule the following weekend with an opponent to be determined, then head to Milwaukee to face Northwestern in the MKE Tip-Off at Fiserv Forum. The Wildcats of the Big Ten participated in the NCAA Tournament last season, posting a 22-12 record.
Two more nonconference home games follow against Maryland-Baltimore County (Dec. 18) and Alabama A&M (Dec. 28), sandwiched around a second ACC game that will be played before the Christmas holiday break.
West Georgia, North Florida, Texas Southern, Central Arkansas and UMBC are all first-time opponents for Tech. Tip times and TV coverage, as well as Tech’s ACC schedule, will be announced in the coming weeks.
About the Author