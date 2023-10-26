Georgia Tech men picked 13th, women chosen 12th in ACC preseason poll

The media who cover ACC men’s and women’s basketball do not favor either Georgia Tech team ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Tech’s men were picked to finish 13th out of 15 teams and the Tech women were predicted to come in 12th. No Yellow Jacket was chosen to the preseason all-conference team from either the Tech men or women.
Duke was voted the preseason favorite on the men’s side. Ranked No. 2 nationally, the Blue Devils are the preseason ACC favorites for the eighth time in the past 11 seasons.
Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was voted ACC preseason player of the year while North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau was chosen as ACC preseason rookie of the year.
Coming off the first Final Four trip in program history, Miami earned five first-place votes and totaled 693 points to finish second in the poll. North Carolina earned one first-place vote and 670 points to be predicted third.
In the women’s preseason poll, Virginia Tech was voted the preseason favorite for the first time in program history. The Hokies open the season ranked No. 8 nationally. Virginia Tech standout Elizabeth Kitley was voted the ACC preseason player of the year.
Notre Dame, which claimed last season’s ACC regular-season title, finished second in the poll with 14 first-place votes and 1,052 points. North Carolina and Louisville each claimed a first-place vote and finished third and fourth, respectively.
ACC men’s preseason poll
1. Duke (44), 757
2. Miami (5), 693
3. North Carolina (1), 670
4. Virginia (1), 593
5. Clemson, 570
6. Wake Forest, 440
7. NC State, 420
8. Virginia Tech, 390
9. Pitt, 380
10. Syracuse, 321
11. Florida State, 294
12. Boston College, 227
13. Georgia Tech, 157
14. Louisville, 108
15. Notre Dame, 100
Preseason All-ACC
First team
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
PJ Hall, Clemson
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Norchad Omier, Miami
Second team
Judah Mintz, Syracuse
Nijel Pack, Miami
Blake Hinson, Pitt
Tyrese Proctor, Duke
Quinten Post, Boston College
ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
ACC women’s preseason poll
1. Virginia Tech (45), 1116
2. Notre Dame (14), 1052
3. North Carolina (1), 973
4. Louisville (1), 867
5. Florida State, 855
6. Miami, 702
7. Duke, 686
8. NC State, 652
9. Syracuse, 504
10. Virginia, 438
11. Clemson, 395
12. Georgia Tech, 342
13. Boston College, 226
14. Wake Forest, 192
15. Pitt, 120
ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year
Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina
ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Elizabeth Kitley, Gr., C, Virginia Tech
Preseason All-ACC team
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech
Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State
Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech
Olivia Miles, Notre Dame
Deja Kelly, North Carolina
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina
Makayla Timpson, Florida State
Olivia Cochran, Louisville
Newcomer watch list
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Kiki Jefferson, Louisville
Jayda Curry, Louisville
Lexi Donarski, North Carolina
Jadyn Donovan, Duke
