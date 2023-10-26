Georgia Tech men picked 13th, women chosen 12th in ACC preseason poll

Tech’s men were picked to finish 13th out of 15 teams and the Tech women were predicted to come in 12th. No Yellow Jacket was chosen to the preseason all-conference team from either the Tech men or women.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Duke was voted the preseason favorite on the men’s side. Ranked No. 2 nationally, the Blue Devils are the preseason ACC favorites for the eighth time in the past 11 seasons.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was voted ACC preseason player of the year while North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau was chosen as ACC preseason rookie of the year.

Coming off the first Final Four trip in program history, Miami earned five first-place votes and totaled 693 points to finish second in the poll. North Carolina earned one first-place vote and 670 points to be predicted third.

In the women’s preseason poll, Virginia Tech was voted the preseason favorite for the first time in program history. The Hokies open the season ranked No. 8 nationally. Virginia Tech standout Elizabeth Kitley was voted the ACC preseason player of the year.

Notre Dame, which claimed last season’s ACC regular-season title, finished second in the poll with 14 first-place votes and 1,052 points. North Carolina and Louisville each claimed a first-place vote and finished third and fourth, respectively.

ACC men’s preseason poll

1. Duke (44), 757

2. Miami (5), 693

3. North Carolina (1), 670

4. Virginia (1), 593

5. Clemson, 570

6. Wake Forest, 440

7. NC State, 420

8. Virginia Tech, 390

9. Pitt, 380

10. Syracuse, 321

11. Florida State, 294

12. Boston College, 227

13. Georgia Tech, 157

14. Louisville, 108

15. Notre Dame, 100

Preseason All-ACC

First team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

PJ Hall, Clemson

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Norchad Omier, Miami

Second team

Judah Mintz, Syracuse

Nijel Pack, Miami

Blake Hinson, Pitt

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Quinten Post, Boston College

ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

ACC women’s preseason poll

1. Virginia Tech (45), 1116

2. Notre Dame (14), 1052

3. North Carolina (1), 973

4. Louisville (1), 867

5. Florida State, 855

6. Miami, 702

7. Duke, 686

8. NC State, 652

9. Syracuse, 504

10. Virginia, 438

11. Clemson, 395

12. Georgia Tech, 342

13. Boston College, 226

14. Wake Forest, 192

15. Pitt, 120

ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina

ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Elizabeth Kitley, Gr., C, Virginia Tech

Preseason All-ACC team

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Deja Kelly, North Carolina

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina

Makayla Timpson, Florida State

Olivia Cochran, Louisville

Newcomer watch list

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Kiki Jefferson, Louisville

Jayda Curry, Louisville

Lexi Donarski, North Carolina

Jadyn Donovan, Duke