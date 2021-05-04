Georgia Tech men and women earn spots in NCAA tennis championships

Coach Rodney Harmon’s team also earned a No. 13 overall seed and will have hosting duties for first- and second-round matches that will take place Friday and Saturday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Tech (18-10) will play Georgia Southern (19-8), which will be playing in its first-ever NCAA Tournament after winning its first Sun Belt Tournament. The winner will play the winner of the North Florida-Ole Miss winner in the second round.

The men’s team is in the 64-team field for the first time since 2017 and 17th time overall with a record of 13-9. Coach Kenny Thorne has overseen 13 of the Yellow Jackets’ NCAA appearances.