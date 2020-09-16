Georgia Tech making ‘pretty significant budget cuts’

The 20% cap on attendance in Bobby Dodd Stadium will mean a steeper drop in revenues than planned. Tech, which normally counts on a $20-25 million revenue stream tied to football ticket sales, initially projected for $13 million in ticket revenue for the year ahead. That already was a $7 million drop from the previous fiscal year.

But that was a projection using a model with attendance capped at 50% for Bobby Dodd Stadium, not 20%, and no change in ticket sales for winter and spring sports. At the least, the number of basketball games is expected to be reduced and attendance is an uncertainty.

“We’ve definitely been through a pretty rigorous budget development process where we’ve tried to anticipate what the year potentially could look like revenue-wise,” Stansbury said. “Which, there’s a lot of uncertainty there.”

With the questions about the financial health of his department, Stansbury did not let slip pass an opportunity to mention his “Support the Swarm” campaign, which has been calling on season-ticket holders and single-game purchasers for football and men’s and women’s basketball who aren’t willing or able to attend games to exchange those payments into donations to the athletic department.