Georgia Tech makes six staff hirings official

Bill Stewart, who in 2017 led North Gwinnett High to the Class 7A state title and has been a high school coach for almost 30 years, has been named defensive analyst for linebackers. Tim McFarlin, one of 15 coaches in GHSA history to win football state championships at two schools (Roswell High and Blessed Trinity High), is director of high school relations.

Two other hires that had been reported were former Tech offensive lineman Errin Joe being named the general manager after a year at Alabama as assistant director of player personnel and Josh Thompson filling the position of director of football operations after having had the same job at Louisville.