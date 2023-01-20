ajc logo
Georgia Tech makes six staff hirings official

Credit: Adam Krohn

Credit: Adam Krohn

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Georgia Tech announced the addition six non-coaching football staff members Thursday, including two who have led highly successful high school coaching careers at metro Atlanta schools. Four of the six hires for coach Brent Key’s staff had already been reported.

Bill Stewart, who in 2017 led North Gwinnett High to the Class 7A state title and has been a high school coach for almost 30 years, has been named defensive analyst for linebackers. Tim McFarlin, one of 15 coaches in GHSA history to win football state championships at two schools (Roswell High and Blessed Trinity High), is director of high school relations.

Two other hires that had been reported were former Tech offensive lineman Errin Joe being named the general manager after a year at Alabama as assistant director of player personnel and Josh Thompson filling the position of director of football operations after having had the same job at Louisville.

Also, Beau Davidson has been named director of player personnel after holding the same position at Connecticut. Amanda Skipwith has joined Tech as assistant director of recruiting operations, coming from Alabama, where she was recruiting operations coordinator.

The news release also made official two roles for returning members of the staff. Donald Hill-Eley, who had been an offensive analyst but then was made running backs coach during the season after Key was made interim coach, is now director of player relations. Anthony Parker, who had been a defensive analyst but was made director of player development by Key when he became the interim, had that new title made finalized.

“We’re really fortunate to have each of these individuals filling important roles in our program,” Key said in a statement. “They bring a lot of talent, experience and winning backgrounds to our staff. I’m excited for what they’ll contribute to our student-athletes and Georgia Tech.”

