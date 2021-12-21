Georgia Tech makes hiring of running-backs coach Mike Daniels official

Daniels has been hired from the same role at the University of Buffalo, where he had coached for the past year and helped develop running back Dylan McDuffie into an All-MAC third-team selection in his first season as a starter with 1,076 rushing yards. Two backups ran for a combined 854 yards.

“I’m thrilled to add Mike Daniels to our staff as running backs coach,” coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “He has put his players in positions for great success everywhere that he has coached, and I’m looking forward to him doing the same with our talented group of running backs here on The Flats. I’m excited to welcome Mike, Monica and their children to the Georgia Tech football family.”