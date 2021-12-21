Georgia Tech makes hiring of running-backs coach Mike Daniels official

Georgia Tech made official its hiring of Mike Daniels as running-backs coach Monday evening, announcing the previously reported decision.
Daniels has been hired from the same role at the University of Buffalo, where he had coached for the past year and helped develop running back Dylan McDuffie into an All-MAC third-team selection in his first season as a starter with 1,076 rushing yards. Two backups ran for a combined 854 yards.
“I’m thrilled to add Mike Daniels to our staff as running backs coach,” coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “He has put his players in positions for great success everywhere that he has coached, and I’m looking forward to him doing the same with our talented group of running backs here on The Flats. I’m excited to welcome Mike, Monica and their children to the Georgia Tech football family.”
Prior to Buffalo, Daniels was the coach for four seasons (2017-2020) at his high-school alma mater, Princeton High in Cincinnati. In four seasons, Daniels catalyzed a turnaround, leading Princeton to the state playoffs in 2019 (his third season), which was its first state playoff berth since 2007.
Daniels has six years of coaching experience in the state of Georgia – three at Statesboro High as running backs coach and offensive coordinator (2011-13) and then three more at Kennesaw State as wide receivers coach (2014-16).
