Georgia Tech makes addition of 3 more transfers official

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins directs the team against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins directs the team against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Georgia Tech announced the arrival of three more transfers Monday, making official its group of seven new Yellow Jackets players who have arrived since the end of the season via the transfer portal. The commitments of all three had been previously reported.

The three announced Monday: defensive backs Khari Gee (Notre Dame) and Ahmari Harvey (Auburn) and running back Hassan Hall (Louisville).

“I’m excited to welcome three more outstanding young men to the Georgia Tech football family in Khari, Hassan and Ahmari,” Tech coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “All three of them are great additions to our team – on the field and in the locker room – as well as our campus and our community. They’re ready to get to work right away and I’m excited to get back on the practice field with our full team next month.”

They followed tight end Luke Benson (Syracuse), quarterback Zach Gibson (Akron) and offensive lineman Pierce Quick (Alabama) and Paul Tchio (Clemson). Of the seven, four are from metro Atlanta – Gee (Woodward Academy), Hall (Maynard Jackson High), Gibson (Johns Creek High) and Tchio (Milton High).

Gee, rated the No. 31 prospect in the state of Georgia in the 2021 class (247Sports Composite), did not play in any games this season for Notre Dame and has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Hall, a second-team All-ACC all-purpose player and third-team return specialist in 2019, has one year remaining and is a grad transfer. Harvey, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, did not play for the Tigers this season and has four years of eligibility remaining.

