Georgia Tech makes addition of 3 more transfers official

They followed tight end Luke Benson (Syracuse), quarterback Zach Gibson (Akron) and offensive lineman Pierce Quick (Alabama) and Paul Tchio (Clemson). Of the seven, four are from metro Atlanta – Gee (Woodward Academy), Hall (Maynard Jackson High), Gibson (Johns Creek High) and Tchio (Milton High).

Gee, rated the No. 31 prospect in the state of Georgia in the 2021 class (247Sports Composite), did not play in any games this season for Notre Dame and has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Hall, a second-team All-ACC all-purpose player and third-team return specialist in 2019, has one year remaining and is a grad transfer. Harvey, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, did not play for the Tigers this season and has four years of eligibility remaining.