Georgia Tech-Louisville moved to Sunday

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball game vs. Louisville has been pushed back a day, creating an unusual doubleheader with the women’s team.
The ACC moved the Yellow Jackets’ game against the Cardinals, originally scheduled for Saturday, to 6 p.m. Sunday, because of Tech’s continued COVID-19 pause. The Jackets had yet to be cleared to return as of Wednesday, but the re-scheduling of the game is an indication that Tech expects for at least enough players to field a team to be cleared soon enough to return to practice and be ready to play Sunday.
The Jackets and Cardinals men’s teams will share McCamish Pavilion on Sunday with both schools’ women’s teams. The Tech and Louisville women, ranked 16th and third, respectively, are scheduled to play at noon Sunday at McCamish in an early league test for coach Nell Fortner’s team.
The Tech-Louisville men’s game was one of four ACC games that the conference adjusted Wednesday, three because of COVID-19 issues within one of the participating teams. North Carolina-Boston College also was moved from Saturday to Sunday, and Duke-Notre Dame was postponed. The latter is significant to Tech because Duke is the team that is in COVID-19 protocol, and the Jackets are scheduled to play the Blue Devils in Durham, N.C., on Tuesday. It is Duke’s second game in a row to be postponed.
The Jackets women’s team was to play at Pitt on Thursday, but that game was rescheduled Wednesday for Jan. 11 because of health and safety protocols within the Panthers team. That means that, barring further postponements, Tech will play on the ninth, 11th and 13th of January. The compacted scheduling may be a sign of things to come in the ACC and throughout college basketball.
The Jackets men’s team has one league game (Syracuse, which was scheduled to be played Wednesday) and one non-conference game (Alabama A&M, originally scheduled for Dec. 23) that were postponed that it will try to make up.
