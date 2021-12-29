Georgia Tech-Louisville moved to Sunday

The ACC moved the Yellow Jackets’ game against the Cardinals, originally scheduled for Saturday, to 6 p.m. Sunday, because of Tech’s continued COVID-19 pause. The Jackets had yet to be cleared to return as of Wednesday, but the re-scheduling of the game is an indication that Tech expects for at least enough players to field a team to be cleared soon enough to return to practice and be ready to play Sunday.

The Jackets and Cardinals men’s teams will share McCamish Pavilion on Sunday with both schools’ women’s teams. The Tech and Louisville women, ranked 16th and third, respectively, are scheduled to play at noon Sunday at McCamish in an early league test for coach Nell Fortner’s team.