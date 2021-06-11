Georgia Tech losing two senior administrators to Brown

Georgia Tech has lost two key members of athletic director Todd Stansbury’s senior leadership team.
Senior associate athletic director Marvin Lewis and associate vice president Shoshanna Engel Lewis were hired by Brown University to join that athletic department’s senior leadership team. Brown made the announcement Thursday.
Lewis has served as the chief financial officer for the Tech athletic department since 2014, along with a number of other roles. Notably, he was the sport administrator for men’s basketball, the team for which he was a two-time captain, including the Yellow Jackets’ 2004 Final Four team in his senior season. Engel Lewis has overseen Tech’s NCAA rules compliance since her hire in 2013 and saw her role expand over her time at Tech. Her present role includes facilitation of “all athletics governance, ethics and compliance, legal and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” according to her Tech bio.
Stansbury has relied heavily on both in their respective spheres of administration. Lewis, for example, has managed the annual budget and the department’s long-term financial structure. He was particularly critical in handling the department’s budget this past year as revenues were drastically reduced. Overseeing the myriad complexities of the department’s NCAA rules compliance, Engel Lewis was instrumental in the department’s successful efforts to overturn NCAA sanctions for recruiting violations of the men’s basketball team. Lewis and Engel Lewis got married in October.
At Brown, Lewis’ title will be deputy athletics director for finance and external relations. Engel Lewis’ new title is deputy athletics director for governance and student services. They will be on the leadership team of new AD Grace Calhoun, who was hired at Brown in April from Penn.
“Brown epitomizes an exceptional and unique educational experience, and I cannot wait to join the team and work together to galvanize the Brown community through athletics and recreation,” Engel Lewis said in a statement.
“I am beyond excited,” Lewis said in a statement. “I am inspired by Grace Calhoun and President Christina Paxson’s vision for the future of the division and look forward to building strong relationships with the student-athletes, coaches and staff, and the greater Brown community.”