Georgia Tech losing two senior administrators to Brown

Senior associate athletic director Marvin Lewis and associate vice president Shoshanna Engel Lewis were hired by Brown University to join that athletic department’s senior leadership team. Brown made the announcement Thursday.

Lewis has served as the chief financial officer for the Tech athletic department since 2014, along with a number of other roles. Notably, he was the sport administrator for men’s basketball, the team for which he was a two-time captain, including the Yellow Jackets’ 2004 Final Four team in his senior season. Engel Lewis has overseen Tech’s NCAA rules compliance since her hire in 2013 and saw her role expand over her time at Tech. Her present role includes facilitation of “all athletics governance, ethics and compliance, legal and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” according to her Tech bio.