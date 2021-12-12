Georgia Tech losing Tashard Choice to USC

Choice’s star continues to rise. When Collins hired him in December 2018, Choice had just completed his first season as an on-field coach, at North Texas, following a six-year NFL career.

The running-back position has been the strongest on the Tech team in each of the past three seasons, with Choice often being credited for players’ development as well as creating a team-first attitude in a group of players all deserving of playing time.

“He’s a hard coach, (but) it’s nothing but love,” running back Jordan Mason, who was an All-ACC pick in 2019, said of Choice Nov. 24. “It’s nothing but love coming out of him. Anything he does, it’s because he loves you. It’s not hard feelings or anything like that. He has pushed me to be the player I am today. Everything I’m doing now is because of him.”

Choice will be the fourth coach on his 10-man coaching staff whom Collins will have to replace, following the dismissals of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude, cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Nathan Burton at the end of the season. Collins has hired a new offensive coordinator (Chip Long) and defensive backs coach (Travares Tillman), and now has two spots to fill.

Whomever Collins hires to replace Choice will have a new set of challenges. Tech has lost four of the scholarship running backs who were eligible to return in Gibbs, Mason, Jamious Griffin and Tony Amerson. Mason decided to turn professional, while the other three entered the transfer portal. Tech has one scholarship running back returning in Dontae Smith with one running back, Martin, committed to the 2022 signing class.