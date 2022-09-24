Georgia Tech loses to Central Florida, mistakes again costly

ORLANDO, Fla. – Georgia Tech was down to its final gasp, a fourth-and-9 from the Central Florida 15-yard line. Most of the sunlight on this Saturday had been spent, and FBC Mortgage Field was covered in shadows.
As the play clock ticked down, quarterback Jeff Sims waved to the sideline. Tech had 10 players on the field. Slot receiver Kalani Norris hustled on the field, and Sims called for the snap just as the play clock expired. Needing nine yards, Sims threw to receiver Nate McCollum at the 20-yard line, five yards behind the line of scrimmage, meaning McCollum had to weave 14 yards through the UCF defense to get to the 6-yard line. He had no chance, and fumbled the ball away at the end of the play.
It was an imperfect play, and one that could summarize the tenure of coach Geoff Collins. With a 27-10 loss to the Knights, Tech fell to 1-3 and the defeat pushed Collins one step closer to the edge of his time at Tech.
After their lamentable play in a 42-0 home loss to Ole Miss the previous Saturday, the Yellow Jackets gave a spirited effort and delivered a superior defensive performance against a high-octane offense. Wide receiver Nate McCollum made a hustle play for all-time by chasing down a Knights defensive end from across the field and forcing a goal-line fumble which gave Tech possession and kept the Jackets alive. But the mistakes that have defined Collins’ tenure cost the Jackets a chance at victory.
Most notably, a fourth blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown and two missed field goals cost Tech 13 points.
Athletic director Todd Stansbury and president Angel Cabrera will have to make a decision on whether Collins will be allowed to continue as coach.
Against an opponent that was favored by 20.5 points, Tech outgained UCF 442-333 and, more impressively, averaged seven yards per play to 4.6 for the Knights. But the Jackets couldn’t escape critical special-teams errors.
Disaster struck the punting unit again, this time late in the first half. Punter David Shanahan had his punt blocked for the fourth time this season, this time on a surge up the middle. Quadric Bullard picked up the loose ball and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown with 35 seconds left. The score enabled the Knights to take a 13-7 lead.
It was an unthinkable mistake and an undeniable stain on Collins, as he coaches the punt unit. Last year, only two teams in FBS had four punts blocked in their entire seasons. The Jackets have managed it in four games.
As Tech voice Andy Demetra asked on the broadcast right after the block, “How on earth does it keep happening?”
Central Florida 27, Georgia Tech 10
The Jackets responded to the gut punch admirably, as Sims drove the Jackets from their 25-yard line to the UCF 20 for a 37-yard field-goal try. However, Tech’s special teams failed again, as kicker Jude Kelley’s attempt struck the right upright and bounced off. It was his second miss of the game, the first from 32 yards. With a make from 42 yards later, Kelley is 2-for-6 for the season and 3-for-12 in his career.
At the end of the half, Tech had weathered UCF’s 20-play drive that started the game and resulted in a field goal to take a 7-6 lead on a well-executed 59-yard second-quarter touchdown pass from Sims to wide receiver Malachi Carter. The Jackets had outgained the Knights – who had come into the game tied for sixth in FBS in total offense – 211-160 and held them to 3-for-10 on third downs. But, with a 13-point swing on special teams, Tech trailed 13-7.
Tech’s kicking-game woes likely influenced Collins’ decision making in the third quarter. Down 16-7, Tech drove from its 6-yard line to the UCF 5-yard line, the Jackets’ longest drive of the season. When the Jackets faced a fourth-and-3, rather than attempt a 22-yard field goal that would have cut the lead to 16-10 with more than a quarter to play, Collins elected to go for the first down.
The gamble failed when running back Dylan McDuffie was cut down at the line by defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash, keeping the score at 16-7 in UCF’s favor.
