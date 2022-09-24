Georgia Tech loses to Central Florida, mistakes again costly

Athletic director Todd Stansbury and president Angel Cabrera will have to make a decision on whether Collins will be allowed to continue as coach.

Against an opponent that was favored by 20.5 points, Tech outgained UCF 442-333 and, more impressively, averaged seven yards per play to 4.6 for the Knights. But the Jackets couldn’t escape critical special-teams errors.

Disaster struck the punting unit again, this time late in the first half. Punter David Shanahan had his punt blocked for the fourth time this season, this time on a surge up the middle. Quadric Bullard picked up the loose ball and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown with 35 seconds left. The score enabled the Knights to take a 13-7 lead.

It was an unthinkable mistake and an undeniable stain on Collins, as he coaches the punt unit. Last year, only two teams in FBS had four punts blocked in their entire seasons. The Jackets have managed it in four games.

As Tech voice Andy Demetra asked on the broadcast right after the block, “How on earth does it keep happening?”

Central Florida 27, Georgia Tech 10

The Jackets responded to the gut punch admirably, as Sims drove the Jackets from their 25-yard line to the UCF 20 for a 37-yard field-goal try. However, Tech’s special teams failed again, as kicker Jude Kelley’s attempt struck the right upright and bounced off. It was his second miss of the game, the first from 32 yards. With a make from 42 yards later, Kelley is 2-for-6 for the season and 3-for-12 in his career.

At the end of the half, Tech had weathered UCF’s 20-play drive that started the game and resulted in a field goal to take a 7-6 lead on a well-executed 59-yard second-quarter touchdown pass from Sims to wide receiver Malachi Carter. The Jackets had outgained the Knights – who had come into the game tied for sixth in FBS in total offense – 211-160 and held them to 3-for-10 on third downs. But, with a 13-point swing on special teams, Tech trailed 13-7.

Tech’s kicking-game woes likely influenced Collins’ decision making in the third quarter. Down 16-7, Tech drove from its 6-yard line to the UCF 5-yard line, the Jackets’ longest drive of the season. When the Jackets faced a fourth-and-3, rather than attempt a 22-yard field goal that would have cut the lead to 16-10 with more than a quarter to play, Collins elected to go for the first down.

The gamble failed when running back Dylan McDuffie was cut down at the line by defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash, keeping the score at 16-7 in UCF’s favor.