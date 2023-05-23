Georgia Tech loses ACC Tournament opener, has one game left in season

It did not work. In the bottom of the first, King allowed three runs, all with two outs, and gave up another run in the third as Tech fell behind 4-0. The Jackets rallied to 4-2 in the top of the sixth on a solo home run from John Giesler (his eighth of the season), but then saw the deficit expand to 7-2 in the bottom of the sixth, with the three runs again all scored with two outs.

Carolina’s Patrick Alvarez and Tomas Frick produced three hits each, and Alvarez drove in three runs. Jack Rubenstein, Angelo Dispigna and Jadyn Jackson each had two hits for the Jackets.

While Tech lost most of the hitters responsible for last season’s record-setting offense to the draft, it has nevertheless been a disappointing season for the Jackets, who have made 23 NCAA Tournament appearances in Hall’s 30 seasons. Hall’s team was again one of the strongest at the plate in the ACC but pitching also again faltered.

In finishing with either 30 or 31 wins, the team will either tie for the second fewest losses in Hall’s tenure (not counting the 2020 season shortened by the pandemic) or stand alone as second fewest.