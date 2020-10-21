Georgia Tech looking for ways to get Ahmarean Brown the ball

Wide receiver Jalen Camp leads the team in catches with 15 (for 201 yards), while fellow wideout Malachi Carter has the most yardage with 213 yards (on 14 catches). Running back Jahmyr Gibbs' playmaking ability has also taken some touches away from Brown.

Opposing defenses have had a say, too. Patenaude said that he called a few plays against Clemson that were designed for Brown to get the ball, but the way that the Tigers covered the plays dictated that quarterback Jeff Sims throw the ball elsewhere. Against Louisville, Patenaude got him involved by giving him the ball on a reverse that he threw to Camp for a touchdown pass. Brown also returned punts last year, but Marquez Ezzard has mainly held that job this season.

Sims also did throw a deep ball down the sideline to an open Brown in the second quarter, but he overshot him for an incompletion. Against Syracuse, too, for instance, Brown was targeted three times, once on a deep ball, but only had one catch. While his speed makes him an obvious deep threat, Patenaude is committed to getting him the ball in other ways.

“I also think that you’ve got to find ways to get him the ball underneath,” Patenaude said. “Dump him the ball, screen him the ball, throw him a little shallow, maybe hand it to him. He’s just too dynamic, he’s too athletic.”

Boston College, Tech’s opponent on Saturday, has allowed 15 receptions of 20 yards or more – tied for 48th in FBS – but only two of 30 or more, which is tied for fifth.