Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech linebacker withdraws from portal, to remain with Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech linebacker Trenilyas Tatum (7) reacts to a defensive play during the third quarter against Louisville in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, September 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech lost to Louisville 39-34. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech linebacker Trenilyas Tatum (7) reacts to a defensive play during the third quarter against Louisville in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, September 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech lost to Louisville 39-34. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
11 minutes ago

Georgia Tech starting linebacker Trenilyas Tatum reportedly has withdrawn his name from the NCAA’s transfer portal and will play for the Yellow Jackets next season. On3 first reported the news Tuesday.

Tatum, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound junior who entered the transfer portal in December, played in all 13 games for Tech in 2023 as one of the defense’s starters at linebacker. He made 38 tackles (four for a loss) and had his best game, according to Pro Football Focus, in Tech’s win over Syracuse in November.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tatum was added back to Tech’s roster Tuesday.

A graduate of Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro, Tatum played in 12 games as a sophomore and 10 games as a freshman in 2019. He has made 81 career tackles.

The return of Tatum gives Tech a big boost for new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci. Santucci now will have Tatum, leading tackler Kyle Efford, Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton and Georgia transfer E.J. Lightsey as possibilities to utilize in his 4-2-5 system.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top