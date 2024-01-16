Georgia Tech linebacker withdraws from portal, to remain with Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech starting linebacker Trenilyas Tatum reportedly has withdrawn his name from the NCAA’s transfer portal and will play for the Yellow Jackets next season. On3 first reported the news Tuesday.

Tatum, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound junior who entered the transfer portal in December, played in all 13 games for Tech in 2023 as one of the defense’s starters at linebacker. He made 38 tackles (four for a loss) and had his best game, according to Pro Football Focus, in Tech’s win over Syracuse in November.

Tatum was added back to Tech’s roster Tuesday.