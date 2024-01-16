Georgia Tech linebacker withdraws from portal, to remain with Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech starting linebacker Trenilyas Tatum reportedly has withdrawn his name from the NCAA’s transfer portal and will play for the Yellow Jackets next season. On3 first reported the news Tuesday.
Tatum, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound junior who entered the transfer portal in December, played in all 13 games for Tech in 2023 as one of the defense’s starters at linebacker. He made 38 tackles (four for a loss) and had his best game, according to Pro Football Focus, in Tech’s win over Syracuse in November.
Tatum was added back to Tech’s roster Tuesday.
A graduate of Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro, Tatum played in 12 games as a sophomore and 10 games as a freshman in 2019. He has made 81 career tackles.
The return of Tatum gives Tech a big boost for new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci. Santucci now will have Tatum, leading tackler Kyle Efford, Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton and Georgia transfer E.J. Lightsey as possibilities to utilize in his 4-2-5 system.
About the Author