Georgia Tech last in ACC after loss to 3-19 Louisville

Georgia Tech fell into last place in the ACC with a 68-58 road loss to Louisville Wednesday night.
The Yellow Jackets have lost eight of their last nine games.
Kyle Sturdivant scored 17 points and Miles Kelly 16 for Georgia Tech (8-14, 1-11 ACC). Kelly was the only Yellow Jacket to make a shot in the final nine minutes.
Jae’ly Withers had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Kamari Lands had 11 points and a big 3-pointer as the Cardinals recorded their first ACC win of the season.
Louisville (3-19, 1-10) led 33-28 at halftime and maintained a slim lead through the first 10 1/2 minutes of the second half until Georgia Tech tied it at 45 on a dunk by Ja’von Franklin with 9:26 remaining. The Yellow Jackets never took the lead, making just two of nine shots the rest of the game while the Cardinals finished 6 of 8 from the field.
Louisville’s JJ Traynor scored on an alley-oop dunk to push the lead to six with 5:10 remaining, and a minute later Traynor’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to six again, 57-51 with 3:55 remaining. At 2:40 Mike James hit a 3-pointer for a 60-53 lead.
Georgia Tech got within 62-58 on a free throw by Sturdivant then Lands hit a clutch 3-pointer that put the game in hand as the Cardinals led 65-58 with :43 to go.
El Ellis scored 11 points and Traynor added 10 for Louisville.
Withers scored 14 points in the first half, making 3 of 4 3-pointers on the way to the Cardinals’ 33-28 halftime lead.
Georgia Tech next plays at N.C. State Saturday.
