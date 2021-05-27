Georgia Tech kickoff times, TV announced for first 3 games

Georgia Tech will start its 2021 season with a Saturday night home game against Northern Illinois, one of three kickoff times for Yellow Jackets games that the ACC released Thursday along with television assignments.
Tech will kick off with the Huskies at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Tech’s second game, at home against Kennesaw State on Sept. 11, will start at noon. It will be televised on one of the ACC’s regional sports networks, either Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market.
The Yellow Jackets’ third game will be at six-time defending ACC champion Clemson on Sept. 18, a 3:30 p.m. start. The game will be carried by either ABC or ESPN.
The Northern Illinois game will be the first time that Tech has played a Saturday night home opener since 2012, when the Jackets opened the home schedule with a 59-3 win over Presbyterian.
2021 Georgia Tech schedule
(Home games in bold)
Sept. 4 vs. Northern Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Kennesaw State, noon
Sept. 18 at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. North Carolina (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Oct. 2 vs. Pitt
Oct. 9 at Duke
Oct. 23 at Virginia
Oct. 30 vs. Virginia Tech
Nov. 6 at Miami
Nov. 13 vs. Boston College
Nov. 20 at Notre Dame
Nov. 27 vs. Georgia