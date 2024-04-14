Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech kicker intends to transfer

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets place kicker Gavin Stewart (88) watches a field goal attempt during a football game against South Carolina State at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

By
33 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s kickoff specialist and backup place-kicker intends to transfer.

Gavin Stewart, who made 12 of 13 field goals and 13 of 14 extra points during the 2022 season, announced Sunday he will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Stewart made all four of his extra point tries to start the 2023 season, but missed three field goals before Aidan Birr took over the team’s primary placekicker.

Stewart played a total of 86 plays in 2023 as the Yellow Jackets’ kickoff specialist sending 44 of his 69 kickoffs for touchbacks and only one out of bounds.

A senior from Savannah, Stewart came to Tech from Benedictine Military Academy where he played wide receiver and safety along with kicker. He made two field goals and 22 extra points as a freshman in 2020 and only attempted one field goal in 2021.

