Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner in contract-extension talks

Pastner repeatedly has offered his gratitude to athletic director Todd Stansbury and institute leadership for their faith and loyalty to him during multiple trials encountered during Pastner’s first five seasons, even saying that he would take a bullet for Stansbury.

Stansbury’s trust was rewarded this season, when Pastner took the Jackets to the NCAA Tournament in his fifth season, making good on the timeline and vision that he had frequently pitched as Tech tried to push its way out of the bottom of the ACC standings.

That bond could influence the course of negotiations, particularly as Pastner’s name has been raised as a possibility for the job opening at Arizona, Pastner’s alma mater.

Pastner certainly is aware that Tech’s pockets aren’t deep. The impact of COVID-19 upon revenues has been such that the athletic department staff, including Pastner, is under a furlough program to reduce expenses.

But if Pastner’s representation is looking for a comparison that might help negotiations, the $2.5 million that Clemson coach Brad Brownell receives annually on average and the $3.2 million paid each year to Georgia’s Tom Crean could be starting points.