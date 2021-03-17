Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner due bonuses after ACC championship

The ACC championship and NCAA Tournament incentives are the first that Pastner has reached for on-court performance since his first season, when he collected $15,000 for making the NIT (that incentive was valid for only the first three year of his contract) and $35,000 for being named ACC coach of the year. (He has earned a $100,000 bonus each year for his team earning an NCAA-measured Academic Progress Rate score over 950.

Pastner is in the fifth year of a contract that was extended to seven years after his initial season, meaning that he has two more years remaining. It is worth an total of $13.6 million for the seven years. With the ACC championship and the NCAA berth, an extension is highly possible.

On the other side of the ledger, the championship in Greensboro, N.C., triggered a clause that will more than double the cash retainer fee that Adidas pays Tech annually. Adidas will now be on the hook for $450,000 in cash yearly. The initial deal called for $200,000 each year in cash (in addition to between $2.9 million and 3.1 million in gear) and an extra $100,000 earmarked for marketing, but allowed for the amount to grow by varying amounts if the football or men’s basketball hit one of seven different targets, including an ACC championship.

The $200,000 is a low figure for apparel deals with power-conference schools, but the possibility for the annual cash payment to grow based on meeting is an unusual feature, Jonathan Jensen, a professor for sports administration at the University of North Carolina, told the AJC in 2018.

The ACC championship also met an incentive clause for a one-time bonus that will be worth $150,000 to Tech.

Tech is in the third year of its six-year agreement with Adidas.