Georgia Tech football issues new jersey numbers, changes

Georgia Tech's linebacker Ayinde Eley (10) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Georgia Tech won 45-22 over North Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

A rite of summer, Georgia Tech’s jersey-number changes have arrived. With graduating players such as Juanyeh Thomas and Tariq Carpenter having vacated their single-digit jerseys, returning players have swooped in to claim that prized real estate.

Among them are defensive backs Myles Sims (0, from 16), Kenyatta Watson (3, from 12) and Derrik Allen (4, from 18). Tight end Dylan Leonard relocated from 80 to 2 and defensive tackle Makius Scott dropped from 90 to 8.

Jersey numbers for the 18 transfers and 23 incoming freshmen (including walk-ons) also were assigned, although some took receipt of them in the spring. Three transfers – wide receiver E.J. Jenkins (0) and running backs Hassan Hall (3) and Dylan McDuffie (6) were awarded single-digit numbers.

NUMBER CHANGES (new number, old number)

DB Myles Sims (0, 16)

LB Charlie Thomas (1, 25)

WR Leo Blackburn (1, 21)

TE Dylan Leonard (2, 80)

LB Ayinde Eley (2, 10)

DB Kenyatta Watson (3, 12)

DB Derrik Allen 94, 18)

DL Makius Scott (8, 90)

DL Kyle Kennard (9, 31)

WR Malik Rutherford (12, 26)

WR Carson Harof (15, 48)

QB Brody Rhodes (16, 20)

DB Ahmari Harvey (18, 26)

DB Connor Mack (28, 29)

TE Anthony Minella (47, 66)

DB Trent Davis (47, 30)

OL Will Scissum (59, 58)

OL Pierce Quick (71, 70)

DL Jason Moore (95, 68)

Note: Harvey and Quick are transfers who took part in spring practice.

FRESHMEN

QB Aiden Semo 12

WR D.J. Moore 13

QB Zach Pyron 14

RB Antonio Martin 20

WR Juju Lewis 22

RB Jamie Felix 23

DB Rodney Shelley 26

DB Clayton Powell-Lee 29

DB Jaylin Marshall 36

LB Harrison Peyton 37

DB Ben Hollerbach 42

LB Kyle Efford 44

DL Tyler Rowe 48

DL Horace Lockett 55

DL K.J. Miles 56

OL Brandon Best 58

OL Ryan Purves 64

OL Bobby Mooney 70

OL Tyler Gibson 74

DL Ty Thompson 92

WR Stone Bonner 83

PK Aidan Birr 93

DL Jaaymen Rochell 93

TRANSFERS

WR E.J. Jenkins 0

RB Hassan Hall 3

RB Dylan McDuffie 6

DB Eric Reed 13

QB Zach Gibson 15

DB K.J. Wallace 16

QB Taisun Phommachanh 17

DB Khari Gee 23

DB Kenny Bennett 25

DL Christian Burkhalter 31

DB Alexander Parker 38

OL R.J. Adams 52

OL Corey Robinson 55

OL Paul Tchio 57

TE Luke Benson 81

DL Daniel Carson 90

