Georgia Tech football issues new jersey numbers, changes

A rite of summer, Georgia Tech’s jersey-number changes have arrived. With graduating players such as Juanyeh Thomas and Tariq Carpenter having vacated their single-digit jerseys, returning players have swooped in to claim that prized real estate.
Among them are defensive backs Myles Sims (0, from 16), Kenyatta Watson (3, from 12) and Derrik Allen (4, from 18). Tight end Dylan Leonard relocated from 80 to 2 and defensive tackle Makius Scott dropped from 90 to 8.
Jersey numbers for the 18 transfers and 23 incoming freshmen (including walk-ons) also were assigned, although some took receipt of them in the spring. Three transfers – wide receiver E.J. Jenkins (0) and running backs Hassan Hall (3) and Dylan McDuffie (6) were awarded single-digit numbers.
NUMBER CHANGES (new number, old number)
DB Myles Sims (0, 16)
LB Charlie Thomas (1, 25)
WR Leo Blackburn (1, 21)
TE Dylan Leonard (2, 80)
LB Ayinde Eley (2, 10)
DB Kenyatta Watson (3, 12)
DB Derrik Allen 94, 18)
DL Makius Scott (8, 90)
DL Kyle Kennard (9, 31)
WR Malik Rutherford (12, 26)
WR Carson Harof (15, 48)
QB Brody Rhodes (16, 20)
DB Ahmari Harvey (18, 26)
DB Connor Mack (28, 29)
TE Anthony Minella (47, 66)
DB Trent Davis (47, 30)
OL Will Scissum (59, 58)
OL Pierce Quick (71, 70)
DL Jason Moore (95, 68)
Note: Harvey and Quick are transfers who took part in spring practice.
FRESHMEN
QB Aiden Semo 12
WR D.J. Moore 13
QB Zach Pyron 14
RB Antonio Martin 20
WR Juju Lewis 22
RB Jamie Felix 23
DB Rodney Shelley 26
DB Clayton Powell-Lee 29
DB Jaylin Marshall 36
LB Harrison Peyton 37
DB Ben Hollerbach 42
LB Kyle Efford 44
DL Tyler Rowe 48
DL Horace Lockett 55
DL K.J. Miles 56
OL Brandon Best 58
OL Ryan Purves 64
OL Bobby Mooney 70
OL Tyler Gibson 74
DL Ty Thompson 92
WR Stone Bonner 83
PK Aidan Birr 93
DL Jaaymen Rochell 93
TRANSFERS
WR E.J. Jenkins 0
RB Hassan Hall 3
RB Dylan McDuffie 6
DB Eric Reed 13
QB Zach Gibson 15
DB K.J. Wallace 16
QB Taisun Phommachanh 17
DB Khari Gee 23
DB Kenny Bennett 25
DL Christian Burkhalter 31
DB Alexander Parker 38
OL R.J. Adams 52
OL Corey Robinson 55
OL Paul Tchio 57
TE Luke Benson 81
DL Daniel Carson 90
