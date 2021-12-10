Georgia Tech into volleyball Elite 8 with win over Ohio State

In the second set, the Jackets faced a set point at 24-23 that would have been Tech’s first lost set of the tournament. But two consecutive kills by Bergmann, the ACC player of the year, and then a solo block by middle blocker Breland Morrissette gave the Jackets the second set.

“I was talking with Matti (McKissock) about that after the game,” right-side hitter Mariana Brambilla said. “I was like, I knew we were going to win that set. Because I just felt that we had a confidence, and we were like, O.K, one point at a time, we can come back in this set, we can win. I think it was just really confidence that we could win that set.”

The Jackets controlled the third set, leading 23-17 before Ohio State made a late rally to close to 23-20. A kill by Morrissette, on setter McKissock’s 42nd assist of the game, finished off the Buckeyes and set off a celebration on the Jackets’ side of the net.

Brambilla was the Jackets’ standout at Louisville’s Freedom Hall, leading in both kills (18) and digs (18).

Tech’s biggest challenge of the season is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. Louisville swept the Jackets twice, although Tech pushed the Cardinals on both occasions. The second set in the Oct. 3 loss at O’Keefe Gymnasium was a 36-34 marathon in which the Jackets had six set points but couldn’t convert.

“Louisville’s a really good team, and we’re super excited to play them,” McKissock said. “We respect them a lot as a team. They’re awesome people and players. So we’re really excited to be able to play them again and I know we’re both going to go hard in that match.”