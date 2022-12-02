Georgia Tech into second round of NCAA volleyball tournament

“I think just being up fast and being really quick,” said Moss, explaining her performance. “(Setter Isabella D’Amico) is a great setter to work with because she loves working the middle, so that makes my job really easy. But just working really quick and swinging high overhands and finding the floor.”

Marquette (28-3) won the Big East regular-season title and has reached 11 of the past 12 tournaments, making it past the second round once. Last season, the Jackets reached the Elite 8 for the second time in school history.

Friday’s winner will move to the round of 16 at one of four non-predetermined campus sites.

