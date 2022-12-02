ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech into second round of NCAA volleyball tournament

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

In its first-round match at the NCAA Tournament, Georgia Tech’s volleyball team moved through Wright State handily, winning 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 Thursday in Milwaukee.

The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets will play Friday at 7 p.m. against fourth-seeded Marquette (ESPN+), which swept Ball State following the Tech match.

In its third consecutive NCAA appearance, Tech (21-7) has now won at least one NCAA match in each of those tournaments, an accomplishment last achieved 2002-04. The Raiders’ 44 points were the fourth fewest allowed by Tech in a game this season. The Jackets also ended Wright State’s 23-game winning streak, completing their season at 28-4.

“I think that we really executed the game plan, were able to kind of slow down their offense a little bit, put some pressure on them in serve receive,” coach Michelle Collier said. “So just excited. First matches are always tough.”

Middle blocker Erin Moss led the Jackets with 12 kills and a highly efficient .733 hitting percentage. It appears that no player from an ACC school has had a higher rate in a match this season when taking between 15 to 19 attempts (Moss had 15).

“I think just being up fast and being really quick,” said Moss, explaining her performance. “(Setter Isabella D’Amico) is a great setter to work with because she loves working the middle, so that makes my job really easy. But just working really quick and swinging high overhands and finding the floor.”

Marquette (28-3) won the Big East regular-season title and has reached 11 of the past 12 tournaments, making it past the second round once. Last season, the Jackets reached the Elite 8 for the second time in school history.

Friday’s winner will move to the round of 16 at one of four non-predetermined campus sites.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Where the Braves’ payroll stands, what it could mean for rest of offseason17h ago

28 years later, Brent Key fills mentor George O’Leary’s job at Georgia Tech
17h ago

Semifinals primer: Carrollton-Colquitt County, Cedartown-North Oconee headline round
20h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks say John Collins, De’Andre Hunter will miss several games
12h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks say John Collins, De’Andre Hunter will miss several games
12h ago

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship
20h ago
The Latest

28 years later, Brent Key fills mentor George O’Leary’s job at Georgia Tech
17h ago
For final time, Julia Bergmann leads Georgia Tech into NCAA Tournament
21h ago
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
2h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top